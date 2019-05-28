Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by yckim124 24 days ago

Lee Dae Hwi talks about how he lost his father at a young age

Lee Dae Hwi shared about the death of his father. 

On the May 27 airing of KBS2's 'Hello Counselor,' a wife shared concerns about her husband with a drinking issue. The wife revealed his consistent drinking is even more worrisome as his father passed away from liver failure. 

Hearing this, Lee Dae Hwi shared, "At age 7, I lost my father from cirrhosis. It seems like your son is around the same age as me. If you pass away from poor health, your son and your wife will have to live a hard life." 



24 days ago

i love daehwi so much

