News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 29 days ago

Police to end investigation into Cha Tae Hyun & Kim Jun Ho's golf gambling allegations

Police have stated they'll be ending their investigation into Kim Jun Ho and Cha Tae Hyun's gambling allegations.

The actor and comedian played golf on two occasions in 2016 and are accused of gambling illegally by betting on their matches, and on May 24, police stated their private inquiry into the case are coming to an end. Reports say there will likely be no charges made against Kim Jun Ho and Cha Tae Hyun.

Stay tuned for updates.

hiroonakamura573 pts 29 days ago 3
29 days ago

what a waste of police time and public money.

21

sehj1,364 pts 29 days ago 2
29 days ago

The whole things seem ridiculous unless they were betting with organized crime sites. It's sort of sad when people got pulled into the scandals who really should never even should have been but I guess it had to be investigated.

