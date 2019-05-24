Police to end investigation into Cha Tae Hyun & Kim Jun Ho's golf gambling allegations

Police have stated they'll be ending their investigation into Kim Jun Ho and Cha Tae Hyun's gambling allegations.



The actor and comedian played golf on two occasions in 2016 and are accused of gambling illegally by betting on their matches, and on May 24, police stated their private inquiry into the case are coming to an end. Reports say there will likely be no charges made against Kim Jun Ho and Cha Tae Hyun.



