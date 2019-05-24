Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 29 days ago

Watch Mnet's 'Produce x 101' episode 4 Live!

Mnet is airing episode 4 of 'Produce x 101' live!

It's season 4 of the popular competitive reality series, and fans are excited to see which trainees will make the final group. Producers have already revealed the 'Produce x 101' project group will be promoting together for 5 years. Actor Lee Dong Wook is hosting this season.

Watch 'Produce x 101' above!

