EXID's Solji names actor Kim Soo Hyun as her ideal type

On the May 24th installment of SBS PowerFM's 'Choi Hwa Jung's Power Time', DJ Choi Hwa Jung asked the EXID members about their ideal type in terms of appearance, and Solji revealed, "It's always been Kim Soo Hyun for me since the beginning. I'm single-minded. I like a cuter face with thicker lips."



When asked if she'd be okay with a good-looking bad boy, she responded, "A bad boy is okay, but a bad person is not. What we should clarify is that I don't want someone who's bad to people in general. I just hope he's bad to other women. I don't like it when a guy is too good about accepting everything."



