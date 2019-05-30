Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by yckim124 22 days ago

Lee Kuk Ju shares how she lost weight

Lee Kuk Ju shared her dieting method. 

On May 30, the comedienne appeared on SBS Power FM's 'Cultwo Show' as the special DJ. Lee Kuk Ju shared, "I've been spending a lot of time for myself lately. I've been traveling."

When asked about her weight loss, Lee Kuk Ju shared, "I walked 1-2 hours a day. I don't exercise regularly so I lost weight pretty fast (even with minimal work)."

 

She also talked about her YouTube channel, stating, "It's makeup related content. Mine is special because I film everything from makeup to me eating afterwards."

jokbal_is_yum 22 days ago
22 days ago

Good for her!
Even in countries where it can be easier to drive than take public transportation and walk a lot, just walking more during a day will help jack up your metabolism and help keep you healthy.

DTRT 20 days ago
20 days ago

"When asked about her weight loss, Lee Kuk Ju shared, "I walked 1-2 hours a day. I don't exercise regularly so I lost weight pretty fast"


It's refreshing to hear this in an industry known for unhealthy eating habits and dangerous diets. The #1 best way to manage weight is through sensible diet choices and regular exercise. Don't even bother with this keto nonsense. You might as well be anorexic at that point in terms of the long term damage extended periods of ketosis create.

