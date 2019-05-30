Lee Kuk Ju shares how she lost weight

Lee Kuk Ju shared her dieting method.

On May 30, the comedienne appeared on SBS Power FM's 'Cultwo Show' as the special DJ. Lee Kuk Ju shared, "I've been spending a lot of time for myself lately. I've been traveling."

When asked about her weight loss, Lee Kuk Ju shared, "I walked 1-2 hours a day. I don't exercise regularly so I lost weight pretty fast (even with minimal work)."



She also talked about her YouTube channel, stating, "It's makeup related content. Mine is special because I film everything from makeup to me eating afterwards."