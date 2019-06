One of the hottest idol variety stars these days, Block B's maknae P.O. has been selected as the endorsement model for cosmetics brand 'Innisfree's best-selling product, 'Forest For Men All-in-One Essence'!

P.O. will be partnering up with 'Innisfree' to bring viewers various endorsement contents including CF films, photoshoots, and more. You can check out a teaser CF for P.O's upcoming 'Innisfree' campaign, above!