Sunmi responds to controversy about judge position on 'Sing Again'

Sunmi responded to the controversy about her judge position on 'Sing Again'.



On December 3, Sunmi expressed on her Instagram story, "I know that it's a very heavy and difficult position. I feel it every filming. I wonder what right I have to judge and evaluate people. I'm always careful. Everyone's walked different paths, and what they want to say as well as their thoughts are all different."



She continued, "I just want to share the feelings that each participant has prepared with all their heart. I'll try harder and do better."



Sunmi is currently appearing as a judge on JTBC's 'Sing Again', but some netizens have criticized her competence as a judge.



What are your thoughts on the controversy?