Lee Seung Gi, Park So Dam, Sung Si Kyung & Lee Da Hee to host '35th Golden Disc Awards' for 2nd year

Lee Seung Gi, Park So Dam, Sung Si Kyung, and Lee Da Hee are hosting the upcoming 'Golden Disc Awards'.



On December 15, the 'Golden Disc Awards' announced the four stars would be hosting the 35th annual awards ceremony after hosting last year's events. Park So Dam and Lee Seung Gi will be covering digital releases on the first day, while Lee Da Hee and Sung Si Kyung will be hosting the second day for physical album releases.



The '35th Golden Disc Awards' will be held on January 9-10, 2021, and fans can vote here for the popularity award through December 31 at 11:59PM KST.



Stay tuned for updates, and check out the list of nominees here if you missed it.

