Epitone Project reveals 'Sleepless' MV teaser feat. Younha & starring Kim Seon Ho

Epitone Project has revealed his latest music video teaser for "Sleepless" featuring Younha.



In the retro MV teaser, actor Kim Seon Ho plays the role of man thinking back on the past in tears. "Sleepless" is the latest single by one-man project group Epitone Project, and it's a ballad about the fear of someone leaving you.



Epitone Project's "Sleepless" drops on December 15 KST. Watch the latest MV teaser above!