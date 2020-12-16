IZ*ONE reveal 'Panorama' choreography practice video

6

IZ*ONE have revealed a choreography practice video for "Panorama".

In the practice video, IZ*ONE go over their latest energetic track. "Panorama" is the title song of the 'Produce 48' project girl group's fourth mini album 'One-reeler / Act IV', and it's a pop house track about the members' desire to remember the moments they had together forever.

Watch IZ*ONE's "Panorama" dance practice video above and their MV here if you missed it. 

 

