IZ*ONE reveal 'Panorama' choreography practice video

IZ*ONE have revealed a choreography practice video for "Panorama".



In the practice video, IZ*ONE go over their latest energetic track. "Panorama" is the title song of the 'Produce 48' project girl group's fourth mini album 'One-reeler / Act IV', and it's a pop house track about the members' desire to remember the moments they had together forever.



Watch IZ*ONE's "Panorama" dance practice video above and their MV here if you missed it.



