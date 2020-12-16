28

GOT7's Youngjae thanks BamBam for sending coffee truck to 'I Wish the World Would End Tomorrow' set

GOT7's Youngjae thanked BamBam for sending a coffee truck to the set of 'I Wish the World Would End Tomorrow'.

On December 16, Youngjae shared a photo of himself standing in front of a coffee truck gifted by BamBam. The banner reads in English, "BamBam Coffee for CYJ (Choi Young Jae) (FLEX)," and BamBam wrote on a banner at the top of the truck, "Our Youngjae hyung, you've waited a long time, haven't you? Your younger brother is here! BamBam is here!" He added in small text, "There's only a little bit more left to go, so don't give up. Eat tasty food, and go for it." 

In the caption on Instagram, Youngjae tagged BamBam and wrote, "Thanks, Bam!" BamBam also responded in the post, "Flex."

In related news, Youngjae is starring in the upcoming Netflix series 'I Wish the World Would End Tomorrow'.


Vbora21 pts 18 hours ago 0
18 hours ago

Flex... Kkkk Bambam and Youngjae are so cute

notalovelyworld710 pts 13 hours ago 0
13 hours ago

HHAHAHA FLEX that kid seriously

I will definitely watch this drama!

