Kim Seon Ho's fancafe officially apologizes for negative posts about 'Start-Up' co-stars Suzy & Nam Joo Hyuk

Kim Seon Ho's fancafe officially apologized for negative posts about his 'Start-Up' co-stars Suzy and Nam Joo Hyuk.



The actor's fancafe recently raised attention among netizens for the critical comments posted about Kim Seon Ho's co-stars Suzy and Nam Joo Hyuk in particular, and the fancafe's moderators have now released an official apology. Though it was against the rules of the fancafe to mention other celebrities, fans found a way to discuss other actors with acronyms and their in-drama character names.



The fancafe moderators stated, "Because of the rude posts made on the official fancafe about 'Start-Up', fans of [Kim Seon Ho's] co-stars Suzy and Nam Joo Hyuk were deeply hurt. The moderators take responsibility, and we sincerely apologize to anyone who was hurt." The moderators further stated they would delete all the related comments and users who don't follow the rules would be banned.



