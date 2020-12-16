1

Rain Company's first boy group Ciipher reveal profile images for Tag

Rain Company's first boy group Ciipher have revealed profile images for Tag.

The label previously revealed they would be debuting their first K-Pop boy group very soon, including 7 members from Rain's 'Season B Season' YouTube series. Rain Company has now revealed profile images for member Tag, which you can see below.

Stay tuned for more information on Rain Company's upcoming group Ciipher. 

