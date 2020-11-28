UP10TION have dropped their fixed music video for "Destiny".
In the MV, UP10TION perform the choreography for their latest tracks under moving lights. "Destiny" is a track from their ninth mini album 'Light UP', which featured "Light" as the title song.
Watch UP10TION's "Destiny" fixed MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.
UP10TION dance under moving lights in fixed MV for 'Destiny'
