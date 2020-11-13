T1419 release final visual teaser films of members Kairi, Sian, & Kevin

MLD Entertainment's new rookie boy group T1419 has released visual teaser films of their final 3 members, Kairi, Sian, and Kevin.

After garnering attention for their "Dracula" MV in October, the T1419 members have now all unveiled their identities with their debut getting closer and closer. The 9-member group is made up of Gunwoo, Kio, On, Zero, Leo, Noa, Kairi, Sian, and Kevin. The boys will be greeting viewers soon with their very own pre-debut YouTube reality series, 'Daily Us' beginning on November 15.

T1419's official debut is set for some time in December. Have you been keeping up with T1419?

