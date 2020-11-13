T1419 release final visual teaser films of members Kairi, Sian, & Kevin

MLD Entertainment's new rookie boy group T1419 has released visual teaser films of their final 3 members, Kairi, Sian, and Kevin.
After garnering attention for their "Dracula" MV in October, the T1419 members have now all unveiled their identities with their debut getting closer and closer. The 9-member group is made up of Gunwoo, Kio, On, Zero, Leo, Noa, Kairi, Sian, and Kevin. The boys will be greeting viewers soon with their very own pre-debut YouTube reality series, 'Daily Us' beginning on November 15.
T1419's official debut is set for some time in December. Have you been keeping up with T1419?
Log in to comment