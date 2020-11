Dream Catcher will be releasing a new digital single in Japan titled "No More".

The single will be out this coming November 20, with Dream Catcher promoting as 6-members due to Handong's conflicting schedules. This will mark Dream Catcher's first music release in Japan in approximately 8 months, since the release of their 3rd single album 'Endless Night' earlier this year.

Check out Dream Catcher's first concept photo for "No More" above.