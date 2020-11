SHINee's Taemin has dropped his music video for "Think of You".



In the MV, Taemin has a joyful journey abroad as he faces the camera with a smile. "Think of You" is a track from his latest album 'IDEA (理想)', which featured the title track of the same name.



Watch Taemin's "Think of You" MV above.