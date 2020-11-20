N.Flying's Yoo Hwe Seung sings 'Run to You' for 'The Spy Who Loved Me' OST

N.Flying's Yoo Hwe Seung is the voice behind "Run to You" for 'The Spy Who Loved Me' OST.



In the music video above, Jun Ji Hoon (played by Eric Mun) does his best to balance his career as a secret Interpol agent and his relationship with his ex-wife Kang Ah Reum (Yoo In Na). "Run to You" is a rock ballad about wanting to protect someone despite the odds.



Listen to Yoo Hwe Seung's "Run to You" above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.