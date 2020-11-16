16-year-old STAYC member Yoon attracts attention for her remarkable visuals

Netizens cannot stop talking about this one member in STAYC.

Recently, rookie girl group STAYC has been in the spotlight for their successful debut with "So Bad". Among the members, one particular idol is gaining attention for her unique and charming visuals. Only sixteen-years-old, member Yoon is known to be 170-cm tall and has been complimented for her perfect bangs.

Some netizens shared, "I'm looking for her fancams but can't find any since she's only a rookie. Please give us her fancams soon T_T", "A 04-liner?! OMG", "Her bangs are divine", "She definitely looks like she would be raking in female fans..." .

Many are already expressing their wishes to see her in dramas and various programs. Check out some more images collected by fans below!

More comments include:

"She is a DOLL"

"Aw she should have debuted with her full real name, 'Jayoon'! It suits her charm"

"She needs to be an actress"

"Sooooooooo pretty, I thought she was a CG"

"She looks warm and cool at the same time"

"Straight out of a webtoon"

"I hear she's good at singing too"

"I can already see her in short bobs and looking so cute"

"She's so pretty and tall T______T"