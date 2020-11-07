Pentagon let the "Love Rain" fall on 'Immortal Song'.



On part 2 of the 'Celebrity Special' dedicated to golfing legend Park Se Ri on November 7, Pentagon covered Kim Tae Woo 2012 hit song "Love Rain". The group expressed, "We've prepared 'Love Rain'. We'll sing the song as if we're sending her a proposal," and they took on a musical concept for their performance.



Despite Pentagon's adorable performance, Kim Young Heum took the final win.



Watch Pentagon's performance above and the original below!



