Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

SONAMOO's High.D & Lee Woo drop 'We Broke Up Anyway' MV teaser

AKP STAFF

SONAMOO's High.D and Lee Woo have dropped their music video teaser for "We Broke Up Anyway".

In the MV teaser, two heartbroken people think back on happier times. "We Broke Up Anyway" is an emotional duet about comforting yourself after a breakup.

Check out High.D x Lee Woo's "We Broke Up Anyway" MV teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.  

0

Da_fxorcist389 pts 1 day ago
1 day ago

I'll take anything Sonamoo related.

0

dlukas6 pts 1 day ago
1 day ago

Love the song!

