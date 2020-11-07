SONAMOO's High.D & Lee Woo drop 'We Broke Up Anyway' MV teaser

SONAMOO's High.D and Lee Woo have dropped their music video teaser for "We Broke Up Anyway".



In the MV teaser, two heartbroken people think back on happier times. "We Broke Up Anyway" is an emotional duet about comforting yourself after a breakup.



Check out High.D x Lee Woo's "We Broke Up Anyway" MV teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.