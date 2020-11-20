Oh My Girl's Binnie to perform minimal choreography at upcoming online concert due to injury

Binnie is performing minimal choreography at Oh My Girl's upcoming online concert due to an injury.



On November 20, WM Entertainment stated, "Oh My Girl's Binnie underwent an examination after experiencing back pain during her schedule. Though the doctor has recommended she take a break for a while, she has expressed her strong desire to keep her promise to her fans. Therefore, she'll perform in the upcoming concert with an adjusted choreography that minimizes her movements."



The label then asked for understanding from fans and ensured they'll be helping Binnie with her quick recovery.



Oh My Girl's online concert 'Winter Fairy Tale: The Lost Memory' will be held on November 22 at 5PM KST.



Stay tuned for updates on Binnie.