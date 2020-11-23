Kai drops hip teaser photos in preparation to release his first solo mini-album 'KAI (开)'

Kai continues to prepare to release his first solo mini-album, 'KAI (开),' as he drops another set of stunning teaser photos.

On November 24 at midnight KST, the idol singer unveiled a new set of hip photos. In the photos, Kai stands out from the black night as he poses in colorful lights. Kai shows off a different side to his charm compared to his previous teaser photos as he is seen wearing loose jeans and a windbreaker jacket.

Kai will be releasing his long-awaited solo album on November 30 KST. So stay tuned for more teasers that will be released.





