Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 59 minutes ago

Get locked up in Park Ji Hoon's new MV teaser for 'Gotcha'!

Park Ji Hoon has revealed his MV teaser for "Gotcha".

On November 2, the solo singer from Maroo Entertainment unveiled a charismatic MV teaser for his upcoming single. His new album, titled 'Message', also includes a B-side track called "Hit It Off", produced by and featuring the rapper PENOMECO. In this new teaser for "Gotcha", the scenery is darker and more exhilarating, as the idol suddenly gets captured by mysterious officers. 

Park Ji Hoon's upcoming 1st full album will drop on November 4 KST.

53 minutes ago

Sounds good. Also dang he looks good blonde.

