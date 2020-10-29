2

0

Music Video
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 28 minutes ago

Park Ji Hoon shows off his refreshing charms in retro 'Hit It Off' track video

AKP STAFF

Solo artist Park Ji Hoon has released a bright, retro track video for "Hit It Off" from his upcoming 1st full album, 'Message'!

Produced by and featuring rapper PENOMECO, Park Ji Hoon'd "Hit It Off" combines a catchy melody with sweet lyrics of first love. In the track video, Park Ji Hoon brings out his refreshing charms to the fullest while exploring a record store all on his own. 

Meanwhile, Park Ji Hoon will be returning as a solo artist this November 4 at 6 PM KST with his 1st full album 'Message'. Can't wait!

  1. Park Ji Hoon
0 261 Share 100% Upvoted
Red Velvet, Joy
Red Velvet's Joy receives hate on her Instagram
5 days ago   223   177,016

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND