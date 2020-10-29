Park Ji Hoon shows off his refreshing charms in retro 'Hit It Off' track video

Solo artist Park Ji Hoon has released a bright, retro track video for "Hit It Off" from his upcoming 1st full album, 'Message'!

Produced by and featuring rapper PENOMECO, Park Ji Hoon'd "Hit It Off" combines a catchy melody with sweet lyrics of first love. In the track video, Park Ji Hoon brings out his refreshing charms to the fullest while exploring a record store all on his own.

Meanwhile, Park Ji Hoon will be returning as a solo artist this November 4 at 6 PM KST with his 1st full album 'Message'. Can't wait!