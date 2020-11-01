BLACKPINK's Jennie makes headlines for her sexy marine look for Halloween

BLACKPINK's Jennie dressed up for Halloween 2020.

On November 1, the girl group member took to Instagram and shared a series of photos taken from what appears to be an intimate celebration for Halloween. She perfected a sexy, refined marine look, à-la-Chanel, with long red nails and a hat. Tagging her stylists, Jennie wrote: "Hi my name is Nini and i like red".

The red nails were also accompanied by red stockings, red lips, and red scratch marks painted on herself. Media outlets took her photos and highlighted her influence as a female idol who had once gain topped the brand value rankings in October.



Do you like Jennie's Halloween look?