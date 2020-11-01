11

14

News
Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 40 minutes ago

BLACKPINK's Jennie makes headlines for her sexy marine look for Halloween

AKP STAFF

BLACKPINK's Jennie dressed up for Halloween 2020.

On November 1, the girl group member took to Instagram and shared a series of photos taken from what appears to be an intimate celebration for Halloween. She perfected a sexy, refined marine look, à-la-Chanel, with long red nails and a hat. Tagging her stylists, Jennie wrote: "Hi my name is Nini and i like red".

The red nails were also accompanied by red stockings, red lips, and red scratch marks painted on herself. Media outlets took her photos and highlighted her influence as a female idol who had once gain topped the brand value rankings in October.

Do you like Jennie's Halloween look?

 

  1. BLACKPINK
  2. Jennie
10 3,530 Share

3

Eunbean1,525 pts 33 minutes ago 0
33 minutes ago

I am waiting for the "NAVY WOMEN'S ASSOCIATION" 's response to this!!

Share

2

quark1239512,610 pts 27 minutes ago 0
27 minutes ago

Why are those nails so wavy??

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

