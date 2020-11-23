SF9's Youngbin to make his acting debut in web drama 'Bubble Up' opposite Kim So Hee

SF9's Youngbin will be taking on acting as the male lead of an upcoming web drama series, 'Bubble Up'!

'Bubble Up' tells the stories of young university students from two competing schools, who decide to open a joint YouTube channel representing the student bodies of both universities. Youngbin will be playing the role of the male lead Kim Se Woon, a second year business student at Dae Han University. The character is known for his bright and generous personality, but he feels envy toward the more confident and straightforward On Ha Young (played by Kim So Hee).

Stay tuned for more details on Youngbin x Kim So Hee's university romance web drama, 'Bubble Up'!