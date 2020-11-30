BLACKPINK send out 'The Invitation' for their grand scale year-end project





BLACKPINK have just sent Blinks around the world 'The Invitation' to their upcoming, mysterious year-end event!

Previously, BLACKPINK piqued fans' curiosity with a teaser film titled 'BLACKPINK - AROUND THE WORLD'. Although YG Entertainment provided little details surrounding this veiled project, it's expected that BLACKPINK plan on carrying out a large-scale year-end project, with its main invitation being sent out this December 3 at 11 AM KST.

Watch the latest teaser for BLACKPINK's 'The Invitation' above while you wait for more details!