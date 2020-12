It looks like the #HWAChallenge, inspired by CL's fiery new single "HWA", is garnering attention big time on TikTok!

Fans who noticed the popularity of the #HWAChallenge on TikTok have compiled some of the most-viewed videos to date, which you can check out below. Even CL gave a shoutout to everyone undergoing fiery transformations, writing, "Loving what I'm seeing"!

Who else is joining in the #HWAChallenge?