4

1

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 45 minutes ago

EXO's Kai to star as the main character of SM x Hyundai Motors's 'Beyond DRIVE', a dramatized dance performance showcase for the new Hyundai TUCSON

AKP STAFF

SM Entertainment has partnered up with 'Hyundai Motors' for a new kind of virtual showcase, the 'Beyond DRIVE'!

The first ever virtual vehicle showcase 'Beyond DRIVE' is set to take place this November 11 at 10 PM KST via the official YouTube channel of 'Hyundai Worldwide'. This showcase will introduce viewers to the all-new Hyundai TUCSON, featuring EXO's Kai as the main character. The story centers around an ordinary man who begins a fantasy adventure, realizing his long-lost dreams. The showcase will feature a dramatized storyline, dance performances, music, and more. 

Will you be watching EXO's Kai as the star of the first ever 'Beyond DRIVE' showcase?

  1. Kai
0 602 Share 80% Upvoted
Red Velvet, Irene
industry come to the defense of Irene
5 days ago   135   52,572
BLACKPINK, BTS, Girls
Do K-Pop idols ever really sing live?
18 hours ago   14   2,587

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND