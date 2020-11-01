TREASURE bring out their first dance performance teaser for upcoming single 'MMM'

TREASURE has unveiled a new teaser for their upcoming single.

On November 2, YG Entertainment treated fans with a performance teaser video ahead of TREASURE's second comeback. Their upcoming single album 'The First Step: Chapter Three' will contain two tracks, "MMM" and "Orange". In this video for "MMM", the boys line up in single file and bring out their moves for a powerful choreography.

In related news, YG Entertainment recently released a statement regarding TREASURE's upcoming promotion plans. Stay tuned for the drop of the 3rd single on November 6 KST!



