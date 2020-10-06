Weeekly reveal a bright & lovely highlight medley for their 2nd mini album 'We Can'

Rookie girl group Weeekly want to brighten up your week with a medley of lovely, upbeat new tracks in their 2nd mini album, 'We Can'!

Set for release this October 13 at 6 PM KST, Weeekly's 'We Can' contains a total of 5 songs, including "Unnie", "My Earth", title song "Zig Zag", "MollaeMollae", and "MTWTFSS". Weeekly's comeback title song "Zig Zag" is a fun dance genre, capturing the empowering story of young teenage girls growing up together. Plus, member Shin Ji Yoon, who participated as a composer in Weeekly's debut mini album, has returned as a composer once again by taking part in tracks "My Earth" and "MTWTFSS".

Look out for Weeekly's first full comeback since their debut, coming up next week!

