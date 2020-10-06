Lee Dong Wook returns as a bloody nine-tailed fox in highlight trailer for tvN's 'Tale of the Nine-Tailed', premiering this week

The grim reaper has been reincarnated as a male nine-tailed fox in tvN's newest fantasy romance drama, 'Tale of the Nine-Tailed'!

Starring Lee Dong Wook, Jo Bo Ah, Kim Bum, and more, tvN's 'Tale of the Nine-Tailed' goes for a modern new spin on the classic Asian folktale of the nine-tailed fox. The story revolves around an immortal deity, a nine-tailed fox who goes by the name of Lee Yeon (played by Lee Dong Wook).

Lee Yeon has roamed the earth for thousands of years, doomed to an immortal life extinguishing evil spirits from the human realm. But in the present day, he finds himself chased by two strange figures - one of them being a female broadcasting station producer (played by Jo Bo Ah) with a keen interest in the mystery of the nine-tailed fox. The other figure is another nine-tailed fox with dangerous intentions - Lee Yeon's younger brother, played by Kim Bum.

The good news is that there's just one more day left before tvN's 'Tale of the Nine-Tailed Fox' premieres this week, on October 7 at 10:50 PM KST! While you wait for the drama's premiere, watch the latest highlight teaser above and see try to puzzle out the complex and exciting relationships of the key characters!