Kim Hyun Joong announces his solo comeback with 2nd full album 'A Bell of Blessing'

Singer/actor Kim Hyun Joong is returning as a solo artist for the first time in approximately a year and 2 months!

Kim Hyun Joong will be releasing his 2nd full album, 'A Bell of Blessing' this coming October 19 at 12 PM KST. Marking his first new music release since "The Smile In Wine" last year, 'A Bell of Blessing' contains a total of 11 tracks including the title track, also called "A Bell of Blessing".

In addition, the album will feature the Korean versions of Kim Hyun Joong's hit Japanese singles "I'm a Million", "This Is Love", and "Pure Love" as a special gift to his Korean fans.

As you can see in his comeback album tracklist below, Kim Hyun Joong participated in composing, writing the lyrics, and producing all of the tracks in 'A Bell of Blessing'.

Lastly, Kim Hyun Joong plans on greeting his global fans soon with his first online concert, coming this October 17. Tickets are currently available via Interpark.



