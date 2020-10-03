TREASURE give you a rose in 'I Love You' special MV

TREASURE have dropped their special music video for "I Love You".



In the special MV, TREASURE are ready to give you roses and heart signs. "I Love You" is the title song of the group's second single album 'The First Step: Chapter Two', and it's about feeling intrigued and drawn to someone until you realize you're in love with them.



Watch TREASURE's "I Love You" special MV above and their previous MV here if you missed it.



