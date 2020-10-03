29

10

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

TREASURE give you a rose in 'I Love You' special MV

TREASURE have dropped their special music video for "I Love You".

In the special MV, TREASURE are ready to give you roses and heart signs. "I Love You" is the title song of the group's second single album 'The First Step: Chapter Two', and it's about feeling intrigued and drawn to someone until you realize you're in love with them.

Watch TREASURE's "I Love You" special MV above and their previous MV here if you missed it. 

thealigirl85,388 pts 19 hours ago 0
19 hours ago

Can we get one for BLT too please?

-1

xx-jenn-xx5,460 pts 11 hours ago 0
11 hours ago

This was tooo cute!! Love Treasure

