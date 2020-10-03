Dawn gives preview of lyrics for 'DAWNDIDIDAWN' feat. Jessi

Dawn has revealed a preview of his track "DAWNDIDIDAWN" featuring Jessi.



On October 3, Dawn dropped the lyric teaser below that gives you an audio preview of his upcoming title track along with the lyrics, "They call me Dawn." His first mini album and title track "DAWNDIDIDAWN" featuring Jessi drops on October 9 KST.



Check out Dawn's latest teaser below and his track list here if you missed it.

