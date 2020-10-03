BLACKPINK reveal making of MV for latest hit 'Lovesick Girls'

BLACKPINK have revealed the making of their music video for "Lovesick Girls".



Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rose describe their new track and talk about how excited they were to film outdoors. They also open up about their acting roles for the MV as well as which scene they look forward to seeing most in the final release. Fans also get to watch footage they've never seen before.



"Lovesick Girls" is produced by Teddy, 24, R.Tee, David Guetta, Brian Lee, Leah Haywood and co-written by Jennie and Jisoo, and it's the title song of BLACKPINK's first full-length album 'The Album'.



Watch the making of BLACKPINK's "Lovesick Girls" MV above, and make sure to turn on the English captions. Watch their MV here if you missed it!