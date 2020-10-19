50

LOONA commences their midnight festival in energetic MV for 'Why Not?'

LOONA has finally made their comeback!

On October 19 KST, the Blockberry Creative girl group unveiled their 3rd mini album '12:00,' featuring title track "Why Not?."

"Why Not?" is an uptempo electro-pop song rounded out with an addictive hook and and fun repeated sections, with lyrics dealing with the pursual of the free and individual self. Similarly to the music video for "Butterfly," the video features not only the LOONA members themselves but 'LOONAs from around the world,' reflective of the album's themes of unity and relatability.

Meanwhile, LOONA will also be hosting their 'LOONATHEWORLD: Midnight Festival' online concert on October 22. 

Check out the music video for "Why Not?" above!

Lara_Colobo10 pts 24 hours ago 0
24 hours ago

I was wondering if they were going to repeat the girl crush concept from So What and I'm soooo glad they didn't! The song is really good and different from their other releases. LOONA never disappoints ^^

JohnF157 pts 15 hours ago 0
15 hours ago

On first listen, I really don't like that chorus. I hate this trend of sparse, non-choruses with no real melody in pop music. Maybe it'll grow on me; I dunno. They all look beautiful as usual though, and the video is their usual brand of cool/tough.

