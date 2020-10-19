LOONA commences their midnight festival in energetic MV for 'Why Not?'

LOONA has finally made their comeback!

On October 19 KST, the Blockberry Creative girl group unveiled their 3rd mini album '12:00,' featuring title track "Why Not?."



"Why Not?" is an uptempo electro-pop song rounded out with an addictive hook and and fun repeated sections, with lyrics dealing with the pursual of the free and individual self. Similarly to the music video for "Butterfly," the video features not only the LOONA members themselves but 'LOONAs from around the world,' reflective of the album's themes of unity and relatability.



Meanwhile, LOONA will also be hosting their 'LOONATHEWORLD: Midnight Festival' online concert on October 22.

Check out the music video for "Why Not?" above!