T-ara's Soyeon reveals how she became a fan of Ailee

T-ara's Soyeon revealed how she became a fan of Ailee.



On the October 6th episode of 'Video Star', Soyeon said of Ailee, "I saw Ailee before her debut, and I wanted to produce her. The first time I saw Ailee was on a holiday special show."



The T-ara member continued, "I was a fan as soon as I saw her. It made me think, 'I hope she doesn't have an agency,' and 'I don't think I should lose her.' I had a dream of becoming a producer back then."



In other news, T-ara recently reunited for the Chuseok special 'MMTG', and Ailee is making a comeback with "When We Were in Love".