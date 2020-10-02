1

DRIPPIN give a shoutout to member Changuk's lookalike Onew by covering SHINee's 'View'

Woollim Entertainment's upcoming new rookie boy group DRIPPIN has returned with another pre-debut dance cover, this time to SHINee's "View"!

The cover was especially welcomed by fans as DRIPPIN member Changuk is well-known for being SHINee member Onew's lookalike! In addition to Changuk giving a shoutout to his lookalike sunbae, the DRIPPIN members also continued to showcase their improvements both individually and as a group in their "View" cover performance, confidently demonstrating their synchronization. 

Meanwhile, DRIPPIN plan on debuting some time later in October. 

not a bad cover and good song choice now i wanna hear them sing

