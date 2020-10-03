GRAY lends his voice for sensual OST MV 'Just Like The Rain' for web drama 'Twenty Twenty'

Musician/composer GRAY has partnered up with trending 'Playlist' web drama series 'Twenty Twenty' for a sensual new OST, "Just Like The Rain"!

OST Part 2 of 'Twenty Twenty', GRAY's "Just Like The Rain" is a medium-tempo R&B hip-hop number, serving as the official couple song between 'Twenty Twenty's main leads Kim Woo Seok and Han Sung Min. Meanwhile, the ongoing new 'Playlist' web drama series 'Twenty Twenty' airs twice a week, on Wednesday and Saturday nights at 7 PM KST.

Check out the romantic and moody OST MV for GRAY's "Just Like The Rain" above!