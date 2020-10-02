The unofficial stage name Japanese fans gave BTS's V because 'V' is difficult to pronounce in Japanese

It looks like BTS's V goes by another stage name(?) in Japan!

According to Korean ARMYs, the name 'V' is difficult to pronounce in Japanese, and so many Japanese fans prefer to call V by his nickname.

One of V's most well-known nicknames is 'TaeTae', since V's real name is Kim Tae Hyung. TaeTae is a nickname he's had since his high school days.

And particularly among Japanese fans, the BTS member is almost always referred to as TaeTae!

Japanese star Takeuchi Ryoma asks a staff member, "Who is the member with the blue hair?". The staff member answers, "TaeTae."

Japanese actor & model Takeuchi Ryoma talked abt BTS & taehyung



Q.Who’s the person w/ blue hair?



TR: tete chan/kun? He’s so cool. Isnt it crazy? He’s amazing. If its tete I think I can kiss him. That’s how beautiful I think he is!

HIS FACE IS BEAUTIFULpic.twitter.com/D2rVGmriWo — Strawberries bear ❄️ (@Strawberries321) September 22, 2019

During a Japanese variety show, the ladies below talk about their favorite K-Pop idol groups:

A: "Do you like K-Pop? Which group do you like?"

B: "BTS."

A: "Who do you like [in BTS]?"

B: "TaeTae."

A: "I like him a lot too!"

니혼테레비 일본 예능

좋아하는 가수 방탄, 좋아하는 멤버 태태 언급



태태 좋다고 하니까 타카하시 히카루(배우)가 나도 엄청 좋아해요! 라고 한당ㅋㅋ#뷔 #태형 #V pic.twitter.com/0DPM2ikEL1 — 뷔🐯태형🐻 (@taetae511) October 13, 2017

When Park Bo Gum mentioned BTS's V during his Japanese fan meeting:

MC: "Have you let other people listen to this song before? Like any friends?"



Park Bo Gum: "My friend, yes. My cute friend..."

Fans: "TaeTae?"

Park Bo Gum: "How did you know? Yes, my friend TaeTae."

MC: 노래를 들려준적있어요? 친구라던가

박보검: "저의 귀여운..."

팬들: 태태??

박보검: (어떻게그걸?) 태태 맞아요!

저의 귀여운 남동생 태태가 제노래듣고 오~좋은데! 라고 말했어요



귀여운..만해도 태형인줄 다 아는 보검팬분들과

제 귀여운 남동생이라는 보검님 넘 따숩... 귀여우면 태태 맞죠ㅠ pic.twitter.com/4QO9fDop4T — 말랑 (@_malangtae) May 22, 2019

A young ARMY during an interview:

"I got to see TaeTae and Namjoon in person!"

BTS's V makes an unexpected appearance during a Japanese reality show:

Question: "What is your wife's favorite thing?"

Wife: "Bread."

Husband: "BTS's TaeTae."

In a description of the cast members of the KBS drama 'Hwarang', one Japanese streaming platform listed:

"V(TaeTae) of BTS."

