The unofficial stage name Japanese fans gave BTS's V because 'V' is difficult to pronounce in Japanese

It looks like BTS's V goes by another stage name(?) in Japan!

According to Korean ARMYs, the name 'V' is difficult to pronounce in Japanese, and so many Japanese fans prefer to call V by his nickname. 

One of V's most well-known nicknames is 'TaeTae', since V's real name is Kim Tae Hyung. TaeTae is a nickname he's had since his high school days.

And particularly among Japanese fans, the BTS member is almost always referred to as TaeTae!

Japanese star Takeuchi Ryoma asks a staff member, "Who is the member with the blue hair?". The staff member answers, "TaeTae." 

During a Japanese variety show, the ladies below talk about their favorite K-Pop idol groups:

A: "Do you like K-Pop? Which group do you like?"

B: "BTS."

A: "Who do you like [in BTS]?"

B: "TaeTae."

A: "I like him a lot too!"

When Park Bo Gum mentioned BTS's V during his Japanese fan meeting:

MC: "Have you let other people listen to this song before? Like any friends?"

Park Bo Gum: "My friend, yes. My cute friend..."

Fans: "TaeTae?"

Park Bo Gum: "How did you know? Yes, my friend TaeTae."

A young ARMY during an interview:

"I got to see TaeTae and Namjoon in person!"

BTS's V makes an unexpected appearance during a Japanese reality show:

Question: "What is your wife's favorite thing?"

Wife: "Bread."

Husband: "BTS's TaeTae."

In a description of the cast members of the KBS drama 'Hwarang', one Japanese streaming platform listed:

"V(TaeTae) of BTS."

What other unofficial stage names are used by fans around the world to refer to the BTS members?

Japan can call Taehyungie anything they want. Teteland deserves all the rights!

Share

the sound v kind of doesn't exist in some asian languages so that's probably why. The closest it will sound is a 'b' sound

Share

