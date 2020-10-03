Catch the grand finale of #BTSWEEK on 'The Tonight Show' with a roller rink performance of 'Dynamite' + Jimmy Fallon expressing his gratitude toward BTS & ARMY!

It's the final day of the first ever #BTSWEEK on NBC's 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'!

On this day, the BTS members wrapped up the amazing week with a funky roller rink party! Throughout the week, BTS performed some of their past hits like "Idol", "Home", "Black Swan", and "Mikrokosmos", and the last song was of course, the 'Hot 100' chart topper "Dynamite"!

In addition, host Jimmy Fallon took the time to express his warm gratitude toward BTS as well as their fans, the ARMYs, for a very memorable week. Did you enjoy seeing BTS every day on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'?

But wait, if you haven't already, you HAVE to watch Jimmy Fallon's epic lip sync performance to "Dynamite" as a thank you message to BTS below!