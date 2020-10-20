18

Black Swan drop 'Tonight' performance MV

Black Swan have dropped their performance music video for "Tonight"!

In the performance MV, Black Swan go over the choreography for their debut track. "Tonight" is the title song of the girl group's first full album 'Goodbye RANIA'.

Watch Black Swan's "Tonight" performance MV above and their previous MV here if you missed it.

gommo287 pts 21 hours ago 0
21 hours ago

Wow, they're doing so well, their channel has gained 144K subscribers thanks to this debut. I really hope this time will be OK

-1

Luuna34 pts 1 day ago 1
1 day ago

It seems they are wearing men underwear... they don't need such reavealing outfits as well... dess them properly they have talend... they don't need to sell their bodies....

