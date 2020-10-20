Black Swan have dropped their performance music video for "Tonight"!
In the performance MV, Black Swan go over the choreography for their debut track. "Tonight" is the title song of the girl group's first full album 'Goodbye RANIA'.
Watch Black Swan's "Tonight" performance MV above and their previous MV here if you missed it.
18
10
Posted by1 day ago
Black Swan drop 'Tonight' performance MV
Black Swan have dropped their performance music video for "Tonight"!
3 1,659 Share 64% Upvoted
Log in to comment