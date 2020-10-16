Black Swan drop dramatic debut MV for 'Tonight'

Black Swan have dropped their dramatic debut music video for "Tonight".
In the MV, Black Swan make a statement under spotlights and bodysuits. "Tonight" is the title song of the girl group's first full album 'Goodbye RANIA'.
Watch Black Swan's "Tonight" debut MV, and let us know what you think in the comments below.
