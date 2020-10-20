11

2

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Fans question Woollim Entertainment's statement on Golden Child TAG's ankle injury

AKP STAFF

Golden Child's TAG injured his ankle on the way to a video call fan-signing event, and Woollim Entertainment's statement has fans talking.

On October 20, Woollim Entertainment stated, "On the way to work at the video call fan signing event held on the 18th, there was a situation where the member TAG hurt his ankle due to the direct use of strobe towards the Golden Child members and obstruction of movement lines." The label further explained TAG would continue to participate on music shows with limited movement in a chair. 

However, Golden Child fans Goldenness are saying the statement doesn't make sense, and they're alleging the label is putting blame on fans when it looks to have just been an accident. According to a video taken by one fan, it looks as if the path to the venue was clear.

What are your thoughts on the issue?

devanshijoshi10 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

you can twist your ankle without there being an obstruction. his ankle clearly pivoted on a 90-degree angle as soon as he stepped out of the vehicle. he is genuinely hurt and instead of questioning it, fans should support him so that he gets better smh.

quark1239511,968 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Looking at the video, when he steps out there's something brown on the ground. Looks like it could be a broken or missing stone in the path. If there were cameras flashing and he wasn't looking where he stepped then yeah it could be a combination. Let's just be glad it's a sprain and not something more serious.

