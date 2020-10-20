Fans question Woollim Entertainment's statement on Golden Child TAG's ankle injury

Golden Child's TAG injured his ankle on the way to a video call fan-signing event, and Woollim Entertainment's statement has fans talking.



On October 20, Woollim Entertainment stated, "On the way to work at the video call fan signing event held on the 18th, there was a situation where the member TAG hurt his ankle due to the direct use of strobe towards the Golden Child members and obstruction of movement lines." The label further explained TAG would continue to participate on music shows with limited movement in a chair.



However, Golden Child fans Goldenness are saying the statement doesn't make sense, and they're alleging the label is putting blame on fans when it looks to have just been an accident. According to a video taken by one fan, it looks as if the path to the venue was clear.



What are your thoughts on the issue?





아니 사람이 길가다 그냥 발목 접지를 수도 있는 거지 그걸 왜 남들 탓을 해가면서;;; 너무 당혹스럽네;;;; (((녕텍))) pic.twitter.com/8hB2xoIFWn — 모두까기새우 (@modukkagishrimp) October 20, 2020