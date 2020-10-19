P1Harmony is being watched in prologue video for debut album 'Disharmony: Stand Out'

P1Harmony is counting down to their debut!

On October 19 KST, FNC Entertainment's upcoming boy group unveiled a prologue video for their 1st mini album 'Disharmony: Stand Out,' featuring title track "Siren." In the clip, the members can all be seen isolated in booths covered with cameras and monitors, making it clear to them that they are being inspected by an anonymous controller. The group is united in an empty building, unbeknownst to them that it is actually a shelter protecting them from the destruction of a war-like missile attack outside.

Meanwhile, P1Harmony is set to debut on October 28.

Check out the prologue video above, and stay tuned for more news about this exciting debut!