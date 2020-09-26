XUM drop night version of 'Ddalala' performance MV

XUM have dropped the night version of their "Ddalala" performance music video!
In the performance MV, XUM make their daring debut in a car garage. As previously reported, the 3-member girl group, including Dayeon, Baekah, and Iaan, branched off of Neon Punch, who officially disbanded.
Watch XUM's "Ddalala" performance MV above and their previous MV here if you missed it.
