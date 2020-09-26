N.Flying sing 'From You' for the 'Alice' OST

N.Flying are the voices behind "From You" for the 'Alice' OST.



The official music video above follows Park Jin Gyum (played by Joo Won) after he comes across Yoon Tae Yi (Kim Hee Sun), who looks just like his mother who's passed away, for the first time, and it also features N.Flying recording the track in the studio. "From You" is a dramatic rock track, and it serves as Park Jin Gyum's theme song as he searches for the truth about his mother.



Watch N.Flying's "From You" above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.