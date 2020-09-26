7

BTS win #1 + Performances from September 26th 'Show! Music Core'!

MBC's 'Show! Music Core' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!

On this week's episode, GHOST9 debuted with "Think of Dawn", Geum Nara debuted with "Encore", EVERGLOW came back with "La Di Da", The Boyz returned with "The Stealer", UP10TION made a comeback with "Light", H&D came back with "Umbrella", BDC made a comeback with "Shoot the Moon", and KNK returned with "Ride".

As for the winners, BTSSandeul, and Hwa Sa were the nominees, but it was BTS who took the win with "Dynamite". Congratulations to BTS!

Performances also included Stray Kids, fromis_9TreasureMoonbin & SanhaYooAVAVB.O.YA.C.E, and Lunarsolar. 

Check out the performances below!

WINNER:


===

DEBUT: GHOST9


==

DEBUT: Geum Nara


==

COMEBACK: EVERGLOW


==

COMEBACK: The Boyz


==

COMEBACK: UP10TION


==

COMEBACK: H&D


==

COMEBACK: BDC


==

COMEBACK: KNK


===

Stray Kids


==

fromis_9


==

Treasure


==

Moonbin & Sanha


==

YooA


==

VAV


==

B.O.Y


==

A.C.E


==

Lunarsolar


===

1

Congratulations to all who showed up to perform. Great job!

